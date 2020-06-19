Robomart Is About To Revolutionize Retail And Business

Inspired by a desire to reimagine retail as we know it, Ali Ahmed, Tigran Shahverdyan and Emad Rahim, serial entrepreneurs with deep domain expertise in on-demand delivery, robotics and food retailing, formed the company Robomart in 2017. Robomart was created with one goal in mind – create a new form of retail. More specifically, create a new way for consumers to shop for groceries.https://brittainladd.com/robomart-is-about-to-revolutionize-retail/
Copyright ©2020. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing