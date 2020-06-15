FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DAYTON FREIGHT PROMOTES FIVE EMPLOYEES

DAYTON, Ohio – Dayton Freight Lines, Inc., a leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, announced the promotion of five Service Center Managers.

Kyle Farmer was promoted to Service Center Manager for the Grand Rapids MI Service Center. Farmer earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Northwood University. After completing Dayton Freight’s Management Trainee Program, he held several positions including Outbound/Inbound Supervisor, Operations Manager, Service Center Manager in Kalkaska MI and most recently the Service Center Manager in Brownstown MI.

Nick Hill was named Service Center Manager for the Brownstown MI Service Center. After graduating from Culver-Stockton College, Hill completed the Management Trainee Program. He served as a Supervisor and Operations Manager prior to being the Service Center Manager in Kalkaska MI.

Matt Kaiser was appointed as the Kalkaska MI Service Center Manager. Kaiser graduated from Northwood University, earning a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. Upon graduation, he completed the Management Trainee Program and held two Supervisor positions, and most recently was an HR Specialist.

Zane Huston was promoted to the Akron OH Service Center Manager. Huston graduated from Lake Erie College with a degree in Business Management. While attending college, he was a Dock Worker at the Mentor Service Center. After completion of the Management Trainee Program, he held positions as City Dispatch and Service Center Manager in Flint MI, Fort Wayne IN and most recently Grand Rapids MI.

Patrick Weale was named Assistant Service Center Manager for the Saint Louis Service Center. While attending the University of Dayton, Weale was a Dock Worker. After graduation, he completed the Management Trainee Program and held positions as a Supervisor and Operations Manager in Saint Louis MO. He then became the Service Center Manager in Flint MI and for the last six years, he has been the Service Center Manager in Akron OH.

Founded in 1981, Dayton Freight is a private, union-free, less-than truckload (LTL) freight carrier headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Currently ranked as the country’s 14th largest LTL company, Dayton Freight has 60 Service Centers in 14 Midwest states, served by 5,000 employees. Offering 1 or 2 day service to thousands of cities, Dayton Freight is known for its prudent growth, operational excellence, advanced technology and an unparalleled company culture known as The Dayton Difference.

