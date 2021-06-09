FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DAYTON FREIGHT PROMOTES TWO EMPLOYEES TO DIRECTOR OF SAFETY AND REGION VICE PRESIDENT OF OPERATIONS

DAYTON, Ohio – Dayton Freight Lines, Inc., a leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, announced two promotions.

Justin Sharkey was promoted to Director of Safety. Sharkey graduated from The Ohio State University and began his career with DFL in 2004, as a Dock Worker in Columbus OH and Dayton OH. In 2007, he started the Management Trainee Program while working in Dayton as the OB Supervisor. Since then, he has held several roles including Operations/Sales Manager in Cleveland OH, Service Center Manager in Mansfield OH, then in Dayton OH and most recently, he has been the Region 5 VP of Operations.

Nathan Reed was promoted to Region 5 VP of Operations. Reed graduated from Wittenberg University. He joined Dayton Freight in 2011 as an Account Manager at the Walton Service Center. Since then, he has held roles as Assistant Service Center Manager in Cincinnati OH, Service Center Manager in Walton KY and most recently the Service Center Manager in Cincinnati OH.

Founded in 1981, Dayton Freight is a private, union-free, less-than truckload (LTL) freight carrier headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Currently ranked as the country’s 14th largest LTL company, Dayton Freight has 60+ Service Centers in 14 Midwest states, served by 5,000+ employees. Offering 1 or 2 day service to thousands of cities, Dayton Freight is known for its prudent growth, operational excellence, advanced technology and an unparalleled company culture known as The Dayton Difference.

