Apply DC Science to the Art of Retail with Voice Technology

With the recent, significant uptick in customers using click-and-collect services from brick-and-mortar retailers, more stores are experiencing the complexities and expectations of omnichannel fulfillment. In response, stores are staffing up, but still find providing these services to be time-consuming, inefficient, error-prone and unprofitable. Further, as associates fill online orders, they still need to be available to serve customers.
To survive, stores need to become more like distribution centers (DCs). Voice technology is a well-established fulfillment solution that's been used in DCs for decades. This same technology can be applied to a variety of in-store workflows, allowing retailers to leverage integrated, data-driven process efficiency while strengthening customer loyalty and their competitive edge.
Voice-directed workflows offer:
