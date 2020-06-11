MHS introduces online parts ordering

(Mt. Washington, Ky.) June 11, 2020 – MHS (www.mhsglobal.com), a single-source provider of material handling automation and software solutions, announces the launch of a new parts ordering website from its Lifecycle Performance Services (LPS) group for customers in North America. Online parts ordering provides instant access to the company’s entire catalog of over 20,000 spare parts with a variety of shipping options.

The website includes parts from a variety of brands used across the entire material handling industry, including the company’s own equipment, MHS legacy brands like VanRiet and SRS, as well as Hytrol, Intralox, Allen-Bradley, Rexnord, Gates, Schneider and more. In-stock orders can be shipped the next business day or expedited same day, from the company’s 35,000 square foot parts fulfillment center located minutes from the Louisville International Airport and major parcel hubs.

“Supply chains can’t afford downtime, and access to spare parts is a necessity to keep mission-critical systems moving,” says Dave Trice, vice president, MHS. “The new website makes ordering more convenient than ever, allowing users to access our vast – and growing – parts inventory on their terms.”

The system allows existing and new customers to sign up for online ordering through a quick and easy process. The system allows customers to use their existing billing information, just as they do when ordering through other channels. Additionally, they can track and monitor historical parts usage and take advantage of other functionality to better manage parts procurement.

In addition to parts, LPS offers a variety of services to boost reliability, optimize maintenance spend and extend system life, including field, customer and technical support, training, predictive analytics solutions and more.

Access the new parts ordering website at www.mhsglobal.com/parts-catalog



About MHS

Founded in 1999, MHS Global is a full-service provider of innovative material handling systems that solve the challenges of distribution and fulfillment operations. We take a comprehensive, customer-centric approach that includes custom engineering, design, manufacturing and turnkey integration services. Our quality solutions leverage a broad range of controls and automated equipment, including but not limited to sorters, conveyors, extendable loading and unloading systems. We provide complete, responsive support to maintain systems for peak performance, with predictive analytics and local technicians to maximize long-term value and return on investment.

MHS has a global installed base of over $5 billion for small to large distribution and fulfillment projects in a variety of industries, including e-commerce, parcel, third party logistics and outside integrators.

# # #