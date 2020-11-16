Distribution International Debuts Online Ordering with CustomerConnect e-Commerce Platform

Starting today, Distribution International, Inc. (DI) customers can place orders for more than 27,000 products directly through the company’s innovative e-Commerce platform, CustomerConnect. Customers are now empowered to easily search, see pricing, and ultimately order products from the robust DI catalog anytime from a desktop computer or mobile device.

This expansion into online ordering comes just three months after the initial launch of CustomerConnect, which introduced the new, easy-to-use, and comprehensive self-service portal to customers across the United States.

“At DI, we are committed to doing what it takes to remain the leader in driving customer success in our industry,” said CEO Steve Margolius. “We are always innovating and making it easier to do business with us, providing unparalleled customer service every step of the way. Customers can now access more than 27,000 products online, request quotes, and ultimately order products – anytime, anywhere, from any device. This is a true gamechanger for our industry, and it represents our commitment to providing superior service by offering our customers a digital solution that complements our industry-leading team of sales, operations, and customer service professionals.”

Features and benefits of the updated website include:

-- Ability to order products or Request a Quote (RFQ) online, anytime, anywhere, on any device

-- View pricing for thousands of products

-- 24/7 access to the latest information for over 27,000 insulation and accessory products, including specifications and documents such as SDS and Cut Sheets

-- Secure account dashboard that serves as a one-stop shop for quote, order, and purchase history visibility

-- Easy access to multiple vendors’ downloadable fitting charts and installation guides, along with links to DI training webinars

-- Ability to conduct a side-by-side comparison of product attributes and highlight similarities or differences

“With CustomerConnect, everything you need is just a click away,” said CIO Darla Lentz. “Since launching the site in August, the feedback from customers has been extremely positive. By adding the ability to complete orders online, we are further meeting our customers’ needs to be able to order exactly what they need, when they need it – whether that’s during business hours or on the weekend. We are determined to always provide our customers with the most innovative, customer-centric solutions available, and CustomerConnect is yet another example of doing what it takes to help them succeed.”

DI is North America’s leading mechanical insulation distributor and a portfolio company of Advent International.