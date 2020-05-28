Konexial Partners with Nokē to Develop Trailer Security System

Konexial unveiled the My20 Locking System, a keyless, high-security, digital smart-locking platform used to provide trailer and container security for its My20 ELD and Fleet Management customers.

The My20 Locking System, developed through a partnership with Nokē, is secured by Nokē’s smart-locking hardware, dual-layered encryption keys, and controlled from Konexial’s My20 software ecosystem. The system can lock, unlock, track, and control all lock access from anywhere, through the My20 iOS or Android mobile application.

“We are always looking for new partnerships and programs to help improve the lives of our truck driving customers and fleets,” said Ken Evans, Chief Executive Officer, Konexial. “My20 Locking System with secure digital locks will significantly reduce and even eliminate the threat of trailer theft. With more drivers parking in remote areas, securing the back door of the trailer is a critical issue for drivers and their shippers. My20 makes this technology easy—no more lost keys, and the owner has a full digital record of who, when, and where the lock was accessed.”

The My20 Locking System is available in two different form factors: HD Padlock and Lock Block. The HD Padlock is made of hardened steel, has a 10 mm shackle, and boasts a water-resistance rating of IP67. The lock body is designed to withstand tough environments and extreme weather conditions and houses sophisticated technology.

The Lock Block is a heavy-duty, steel housing that offers additional protection for the HD Padlock to provide an extreme-security, tamper-resistant, keyless locking system. The Lock Block has a built-in, interlocking shackle that drops into the removeable HD Padlock lock body creating impassable security.

Access to both types of physical locks are provisioned, customized, controlled, and tracked in the My20 Tower, a web-based control tower for telematics.

“Our team is thrilled that Konexial selected the Nokē Smart-Locking System to power their logistics security platform,” said Ramsay Henderson, Director of International Business Development at Nokē. “Konexial’s leadership, support, and innovative use of technology, will boost and streamline their security access processes and raise the My20 ecosystem to the next level.”

My20 Locking System is the latest addition to the Konexial ecosystem of products and services, designed and developed to help drivers and carriers keep operational costs down, profit margins secure, and most importantly, ensure that valuable shipments are delivered safely and on time.

Additional products include:

● My20 ELD and Fleet Management: An enterprise fleet management system that provides real-time data on all trucks and drivers on the road, using ELD data to enable dynamic load matching—providing opportunities to utilize all freight assets and dramatically increase earning potential for an entire fleet.

● My20 DriveLiFE mobile app: A free mobile app for truckers providing next-generation edge computing technology providing truck turn-by-turn navigation, proprietary Dock411 information on docks and points of interest, and a complimentary content stream for drivers.

● GoLoad Dynamic Load Matching: The GoLoad platform matches up drivers with extra hours and capacity with available loads from shippers based on location, direction, hours of service, and economic criteria.

● GoFuel: GoFuel members will receive savings ranging from $.25- $.45 cents per gallon, with no cost or fees to sign up. Carriers in the GoFuel program can save up to $6200 annually per truck.

● GoMedRx Telemedicine Service: Designed to help its trucking ecosystem of My20 customers receive immediate access to medical advice. GoMedRx is the result of Konexial’s partnership with Everywhere.Care, one of the leading providers of telemedicine services.