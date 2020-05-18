The sand making industry needs high production, low consumption and environmental protection, but the traditional sand making machine can not meet the new requirements of the development of the sand making industry. After the advent of the new vsi5x sand making machine, the strength of the construction sand made by the uniform plasmid degree, high compressive strength, not only meet the requirements of the construction industry, but also improve the quality of construction.

What is the new standard of sand making industry?

Standard 1: low carbon and environmental protection. Looking at our living environment, air, groundwater and other resources are seriously polluted. In order to fundamentally change this problem, the development of various industries requires low-carbon and environmental protection. Compared with the traditional sand making mode, the production mode is single, the oil consumption is high, and the dust pollution is serious, so the low-carbon environmental protection of sand making industry is imperative.

Standard 2: low consumption and high yield. In the sand production line, the equipment not only depends on electric energy to provide power, but also depends on fuel oil to provide kinetic energy. If the energy consumption of the equipment is relatively large, it will increase the operating cost of the user, and at the same time, it will bring more serious burden to the production environment; in addition, under the same conditions, a sand making machine with less sand production and high energy consumption is obviously not in line with the development trend of the mining industry, so the sand making industry needs low consumption and high production.

What is the strength of the new sand making machine?

1. The technology content of the new sand making machine is high. Machinery and equipment are developing towards the direction of large-scale and intelligent. Sand machine manufacturers keep up with the market trend. In the process of design, development and development of new sand machine, the scientific and technological content is increased, the sand production per unit time is large, the artificial sand shape produced can be adjusted, and can be put into multiple production fields.

2. The new sand making machine has low consumption and environmental protection. The state attaches great importance to the environmental protection work, and the environmental assessment standards of various industries are stricter, so is the sand making industry. The structure design of the new sand making machine is scientific and reasonable, with less oil consumption and less dust pollution in the production process.

3. The new sand making machine has high comprehensive cost performance. Under the mode of economic globalization, many sand making machine manufacturers face up to the quality of equipment and constantly pursue high-quality products. No matter from the product quality and style, they have got new development. The comprehensive performance of the new sand making machine has made a qualitative leap, which is more conducive to the investment and production of users.

