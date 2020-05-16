Logistics gives back: Covid-19 relief (May 2020)

Battery and electric vehicle manufacturer BYD will donate $1 million in medical supplies, including personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer, to transit agencies and first responders in the U.S. and Canada. (See photo above.)
Temperature-controlled logistics company Lineage Logistics Holdingshas committed $5 million and launched its “Share A Meal” campaign to provide 100 million meals to people in need during the Covid-19 crisis. To kick off the campaign, Lineage is donating $1 million to the hunger-relief organization Feeding America’s Covid-19 Response Fund.
Flowspace, an on-demand warehousing and fulfillment technology company, has offered its service for one month at no cost to organizations responding to the Covid-19 crisis.
BoxLock, a specialist in secure, unattended-delivery technology, announced in March that it would provide access to its solution at no cost to at-risk individuals in need of specialty medication for home delivery for the next four months.
Global logistics services provider Dachser de México S.A. de C.V. has provided free air transportation of more than 3 million surgical and respiratory masks to Germany to help combat the spread of Covid-19. The fully loaded B787/9 airliner represented Dachser Mexico’s first-ever international charter flight.
ShipChain, a provider of blockchain-based logistics solutions, announced that it is donating up to one petaflop of computing power—approximately one quadrillion calculations per second—to assist scientists at the distributed computing project Folding@Home who are attempting to find a cure for Covid-19.
Freight-matching technology provider Next Trucking donated 3,000 masks to the Port of Long Beach and Port of Los Angeles in late March. The masks will be distributed to local hospitals, police stations, and port workers in the LA area.
Rakuten Super Logistics, a company that specializes in e-commerce order fulfillment and freight brokerage, is partnering with beverage company Defy to distribute over 25,000 donated bottles of Defy’s performance drinks to the hunger-relief group Feeding America.
Fleet Advantage, a company specializing in truck fleet business analytics and equipment financing, has donated $10,000 to the First Responders Children’s Foundation to support its pandemic-related emergency response efforts.
Freight-matching marketplacetruckstop.com gave trucking companies free access to its premium services for the month of April, in a move to help carriers find freight, get home, and connect with the brokerage community during coronavirus travel bans and work closures.
