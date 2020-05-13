Spotlight on… forklift safety products

Collision warning system

The Collision Sentry Corner Pro collision warning system is designed to reduce or eliminate accidents at blind corner intersections. When motion is detected on both sides of the corner, creating conditions for an accident, the device sends a visual and audio alert to warn pedestrians of approaching traffic. Passive infrared motion sensors cover a detection zone of 20 to 25 feet in each direction.

Audio warnings are loud enough to be heard within the corner zone, and its pitch sets it apart from other background noise, according to the manufacturer. The volume, which can be adjusted (high/low) or turned off, is synchronized with a flashing blue light to reinforce the warning. The highly visible LED light flashes only when motion is detected on both sides of the corner.

The self-powered Collision Sentry Corner Pro works on standard D-cell batteries (included), which are tested to last a minimum of 12 months. It also includes a beeping low-battery indicator. The device can be securely mounted on racks using magnetic or clip-on mounts; optimal installation height is 7 to 9 feet. (Sentry Protection Products)

Forklift traffic warning projector

Alert Safety Products’ FSP-40C projector warns pedestrians at dangerous corners and pedestrian walkways of approaching forklift traffic by projecting a rightly colored, flashing message on floors or walls. The device is activated only by approaching forklifts—not by pedestrians or forklifts exiting the area.

The projector is available in several models that accommodate different distances, background colors, and ambient light, and the flashing message can be customized. The projector is easy to install and uses a low-power, 50,000-hour LED light. An additional advantage is that the projectors can be integrated with other Alert Safety Products forklift warning devices. (Alert Safety Products)

Cal/OSHA forklift operating rules poster

California state law requires every employer that owns, operates, or maintains forklifts to post and enforce the appropriate operating rules listed in General Industry Safety Order 3650–Industrial Trucks. Notices must be posted inside the workplace or in a location where they can be seen by employees as they enter or exit their place of work.

A poster published by safety communication specialists J.J. Keller helps employers meet that requirement and keep forklift operators, supervisors, and managers alike informed. The poster includes the relevant information from GISO 3650 as well as the regulatory reference in General Industry Safety Order 3664, part a, that requires employers to post and enforce a set of operating rules.

The laminated poster measures 20” W x 26” H and is available in English and Spanish. (J.J. Keller)

Sensor forks with embedded camera

Forklift attachment maker Cascade Corp. offers a range of “sensor forks” that can help operators maneuver overhead forks precisely and accurately, reducing the risk of injuries as well as damage to pallets and products that can occur when forks hit racks or fail to properly engage with pallets.

The forks are equipped with a full sensor package that includes a distance sensor, vertical object detection, and fork-position targeting. The embedded camera has an adjustable field of view and low-light illumination assist. Information and controls are provided via a touch-screen display that includes a position overlay and distance indicator.

Depending on the forklift model, data and image transmission can be accomplished wirelessly, with a range of up to 50 feet, or with hardwired installation. Cross-talk protection prevents interference from other, nearby units. (Cascade Corp.)

Pedestrian alert lights

The Stay Alert Pedestrian Light System from Forklift Safety Innovations keeps pedestrians alert and makes them aware of oncoming and reversing forklifts nearby. Each set includes two white front lights and one red (reverse)/white (forward) rear light.

The high-visibility, brilliant 16.5-watt LED bulbs mount vertically on the sides of the forklift mast and horizontally across the back of the overhead guard. The bulbs measure 31.5” L x 1.25” W x 0.75” deep. They are waterproof to the IP67 standard and have a lifespan of 100,000 hours. The lights mount with magnetic brackets and require wired connections. (Forklift Safety Innovations)