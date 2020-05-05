Ripclear Launches the New V2 Shield

NEW YORK – May 5, 2020 – Ripclear, makers of the most advanced protective film for outdoor sports eyewear, announced the launch of its V2 Shield, designed to protect personnel battling the COVID-19 outbreak including EMS workers, nurses, police and other front-line staff. They expertly designed V2 Shield features with 91% optical transparency, so that personnel can safely and effectively do their work while staying protected via a certified medical face shield.

“We heard the needs of frontline responders and essential workers across the country, and are producing an optically clear, anti fog, foam padded face shield that protects against spray and droplet infection,” said Ryan Doherty, the co-founder and president of Ripclear. “We are taking orders of quantities anywhere from 100 units to over 1 million units directly on our site and hope to keep as many people protected from the spread of COVID-19 as humanly possible.”

Each shield measures 32 cm x 22 cm and is 0.3 mm in thickness. The face shields are conveniently stackable and travel easily. The V2 Shield has received medical device certification from the FDA, a certificate of compliance from the CE and a quality management system certificate from the ISO 9001.

Pricing for the V2 Shield runs from $3.50 per shield to $2.55 a shield, depending on the quantity ordered.

Features of the V2 Shield from Ripclear:

• FDA, CE and ISO 9001 certified

• Dual-sided anti-fog treatment

• 91% optical transparency

• Foam padding

• Elastic band

For pricing and full product information, visit www.ripclear.com.

About Ripclear:

Ripclear was launched in 2013 when co-founder Ryan Doherty destroyed his third snow goggle lens of the season. He contacted his best friend and product designer, Zach Hines. They hit up Google and Amazon looking for anything that could prevent expensive goggles from getting scratched and discovered nothing like that existed, so Ripclear was born. After years of creating and testing films, they successfully developed a plastic that could fit on all surfaces while remaining optically clear. Ripclear soon rolled out protective films for snow goggles, sunglasses, action cameras, sports visors, motorcycle goggles, smartphone and tablet screen protectors and more.

The initial Ripclear optics shield was such a success that when the COVID-19 outbreak hit, Doherty and Hines saw the opportunity to fill a desperately needed niche. They made a pivot, designing the V2 shield to serve as a certified shield for frontline personnel battling COVID-19. For more info, visit www.ripclear.com.

##