Sojo Industries Launches Sojo Shield™ A Pioneering Track and Trace Platform

Sojo Industries, a leading automation and robotics mobile manufacturer of variety and multi-pack assembly for food and beverage brands and retailers, released Sojo Shield™, a first-of-its-kind dock-to-dock software platform that provides immediate and accurate reporting on critical tracking events such as shipping, receiving and transport. Sojo Shield™ is a blockchain-based, multi-device application for Sojo customers to resolve quality and compliance issues related to production in real time, based on geo-location tracking technology.

The need for improved track and trace management has never been more critical as food and beverage brands and retailers must comply with the FDA’s Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) Food Traceability Rule by January of 2026. This will require organizations to maintain records of key data elements (e.g. quantity of food, location, date shipped) associated with critical tracking events, and brands must be able to provide these insights within 24 hours of an FDA request. Sojo Shield™ empowers organizations to automate data collection and analytical processes to be prepared for a possible event, such as a case of foodborne illness or allergy-related emergency, which is especially difficult to track and trace for variety and multi-packs.

“Now is the time to take tracking and tracing of food and beverage products seriously,” said Barak Bar-Cohen, Founder and CEO of Sojo Industries. “Each year consumers are subjected to foodborne diseases, manufacturing mistakes, and labeling mishaps that cause sickness and even death. Many of these incidents could have been prevented by using modern technologies to solve everyday supply-chain challenges. We built Sojo Shield™ to enable brands to avoid these types of escalations while addressing the new FDA compliance rules. This is our moment to invest in change.”

Sojo Shield™ leverages geolocation technology to track products from the warehouse to retailer, relying on digital scans of QR codes generated by the Sojo Shield™ platform. Customers have a real-time view of product information, pallet locations and searchable updates to move quickly should an issue arise, avoiding wide-scale delays. The use of blockchain technology as the ledger of record for these transactions also provides transparency and security for critical reports while ensuring physical data integrity.

Whether it’s identifying compromised items, responding to food safety alerts or addressing product quality concerns, Sojo Shield™ enhances food and beverage brands’ preparation to take on the unexpected in a swift and sustainable manner. To learn more about Sojo Shield™ and how Sojo Industries is revolutionizing food and beverage traceability, visit https://sojoindustries.com/.

About Sojo Industries

Sojo Industries is a leading national industrial automation company that utilizes robotics, mobility and modularity to deliver efficient packaging and assembly solutions for the food and beverage industry. Inspired and named after the first wheeled rover on Mars, the company is a pioneer in mobile manufacturing and packaging solutions, working with major brands to create unique and highly popular variety packs. Sojo Industries was founded in 2021 and is dedicated to making mobile manufacturing and advanced traceability a reality.