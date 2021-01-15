Steel King Industries® Launches New Industrial Platform Group – NexCaliber Structures™

Cincinnati, OH, January 12, 2021 – Steel King Industries® continues to strengthen its presence in the material handling marketplace with the launch of NexCaliber Structures™, a new business unit that will supply turnkey solutions for engineered elevated work platforms.

The NexCaliber team has harnessed decades of high-capacity engineering and software experience to develop smart design technology for large-scale, complex automated systems required by the growing 3PL, ecommerce, logistics, and food & beverage industries.

These robust systems, manufactured at Steel King’s facility in Rome, GA, can be built to accommodate induction conveyors, singulator systems, high speed scales and shuttles. They can also be scaled to multi-level systems, with all the necessary components – staircases, stair-towers, ladders, railing, gates, and crossovers store systems.

“Through NexCaliber Structures we’ve been able to blend the innovative spirit of a startup company with the stability, industry leadership, and manufacturing expertise that comes from Steel King's fifty-year material handling foundation,” said Brian Pfannes, Steel King Industries Vice President- Supply Chain & Platform Products.”

Dedicated to solving the industry’s most complex storage and equipment support challenges, the Cincinnati-based NexCaliber team is comprised of industry professionals with more than 100 years of combined industry expertise, in areas from concept to installation. Their proprietary design system leverages material data and engineering calculations to accelerate the design accuracy and process.

“By providing scalable solutions, we will help large integrators increase processing capacity in their existing structures, new distribution centers, or rack supported buildings, and are well-poised to meet compressed design schedules,” added Chris Pahls, NexCaliber Structures’ Product Manager. “Steel King has a strong history of quality and innovation, and we are excited to introduce NexCaliber Structures’ line of elevated work platforms and accessories to the marketplace to continue this legacy.”

