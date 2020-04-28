How to make the sand making machine work better?

Nowadays, the construction of our country is more and more important. The working pressure of the sand making machine for producing high-quality sand and stone is also continuously increasing. Today, I'm going to make a detailed introduction to sand making machine, about maintenance, environmental protection, investment and other directions.

How to extend the service life of sand making machine?

In order to make the sand making equipment be able to carry out the production of sand and stone automatically and efficiently, the necessary maintenance measures are essential. In order to ensure the good performance of the sand making machine, only three steps are needed to make the sand making equipment as new as ever.

Step 1: quarry staff must do a good job in the regular inspection of the sand machine. No matter any sand making equipment, it is necessary to carefully check the internal key components when switching on and off the machine. This is to prevent serious wear of vulnerable parts, so as to effectively avoid greater damage to the sand machine.

Step 2: do a good job of lubrication and maintenance measures for wear parts. As we all know, the sand machine often needs to be crushed for a long time, which is bound to cause fatigue of some parts. If some lubrication measures are taken, its service life can be extended to a certain extent. It needs to be replaced frequently, so as to effectively solve the problem of dirt in the bearing of sand making machine.

Step 3: be careful not to allow the sand making equipment to work under high temperature for a long time. Any mining machinery can not bear the severe high temperature environment, which will burn some lines of the sand machine. According to the principle of heat expansion and cold contraction, the thermal stress produced by high temperature will make some parts inside the machine very large, which will cause certain difficulties to the good operation of the sand making machine. Therefore, it is necessary to ensure that the sand making equipment has a good working environment.

How to invest in pebble sand making machine?

1. The equipment supplier of pebble sand making machine shall not only ensure the quality of equipment, but also take the road of green environmental protection. Compared with the traditional equipment, the production equipment of Shisheng River pebble sand machine is more uniform in particle size, which can reduce the consumption of minerals. Pebble sand making machine has powerful function, good effect, fine and even sand making, which can maximize the interests of customers.

2. Pebble sand machine is widely used in mines. By using the sand making machine, the early grinding of the ore can be carried out, which plays an important role in making the pebbles available for grinding and reducing the investment of grinding equipment. Non professional equipment can also meet the needs of work, but not so detailed.

3. The equipment supplier of pebble sand making machine is not only suitable for the crushing of soft and medium hard materials, but also ensures its role in the crushing of hard materials. This kind of sander is widely used in refractories, cement and other materials, as well as in ore, metallurgical slag and other places.

How to control the noise of the new sand making machine?

1. First of all, the noise elimination of our new sand making machine needs to start from our equipment itself. At present, our new sand making machine equipment is equipped with noise reduction system, which can not make the sound disappear, but can reduce the noise produced during the use of our new sand making machine

2. We can block it. We can block it with walls or other things around our sand making machine, which can also indirectly reduce our noise and will not affect the rest of our users

3. When using the new sand making machine, we can check our equipment to ensure that we will not have problems in the process of use, the vibration is small, and we can also indirectly reduce our noise.

Introduction Of Sand Making Machine: https://www.sbmchina.com/media/articals/313.html