Avetta Joins National Safety Council SAFER Task Force to Ensure Employee Safety Through the Pandemic

Orem, Utah, and Itasca, Ill., April 24, 2020—Avetta®, the leading global provider of supply chain risk management, announced today it will join the National Safety Council (NSC) task force to support the SAFER: Safe Actions for Employee Returns initiative – a comprehensive, multifaceted plan developed to guide employers through the process of safely resuming traditional work and operations now and in a post-pandemic environment.

In partnership with NSC, the nation’s leading nonprofit safety advocate, Avetta joins other Fortune 500 companies, leading safety organizations and public health professionals and experts to prioritize worker safety and navigate the changed work environment.



“With SAFER, we are bringing the best minds together to ensure Americans have the safest transition back to work possible,” said Lorraine M. Martin, president and CEO of the National Safety Council. “We are thrilled to have the partnership of Avetta to help us on our mission to make workplaces safer.”

Led by NSC, SAFER will issue recommendations and guidance for employers, including small and mid-size companies, across a variety of industries. From best practices to data-driven recommendations, the task force will provide employers the tools and solutions they need to take action in complicated and challenging times, with simple, practical implementation resources.

“As a company focused on coordinating best safety practices among companies with their suppliers and contractors, Avetta’s effort is now geared toward getting people back to work safely and at the right time,” said Arshad Matin, president and CEO of Avetta. “Joining this task force allows us to contribute the tools and solutions companies and workers can use to succeed in these complicated times, while also learning from global companies that are successfully operating safely in other parts of the world.”

To help companies manage today’s crisis and learn how to move forward, Avetta has collected a number of resources for supply chain companies to navigate today’s COVID-19 environment. Executives, managers and employees can find these materials at https://www.avetta.com/covid. The resource center includes information from webinars, white papers, infographics and other materials that outline assistance for small businesses worldwide, safety principles, business continuity plans and more.

For more information about the task force, please visit https://www.nsc.org/safer.

About Avetta

Avetta leads the world in connecting leading global organizations across several industries including oil/gas, telecom, construction materials, facilities management and many others, with qualified and vetted suppliers, contractors and vendors. The company brings unmatched access and visibility to its clients’ supply chain risk management process through its innovative and configurable technology, coupled with highly experienced human knowledge and insight. We contribute to the advancement of our clients’ sustainable growth by protecting supply chains from a wide range of potential risks through trusted contractor prequalification, safety training and monitoring, regulatory compliance, insurance/financial stability and other areas of risk. Avetta currently serves more than 450 enterprise companies and 95K suppliers across 100+ countries. Visit www.avetta.com for more information.

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council (nsc.org) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to eliminate preventable deaths at work, in homes and communities, and on the road through leadership, research, education and advocacy. Founded in 1913 and chartered by Congress, NSC advances this mission by partnering with businesses, government agencies, elected officials and the public in areas where we can make the most impact.

