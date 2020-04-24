FourKites intros supply chain sustainability dashboard

Logistics software provider FourKites has launched a supply chain sustainability dashboard that gives customers insight into the environmental impact of their supply chain operations, the company said this week. Fueled by real-time logistics data from FourKites’ supply chain visibility platform, the dashboard is a free tool to help customers meet sustainability objectives and improve operations.

The dashboard allows companies to identify specific areas within their supply chains that are contributing to high levels of greenhouse gas emissions so that they can develop more effective sustainability strategies, company leaders said. The dashboard provides insight into:

Estimated greenhouse gas emissions from freight activity.

Modes of transportation—rail, ocean, truck—that are contributing the most and least to emissions, at an aggregate level and on a per-shipment basis.

How emission levels and patterns are changing over time.

Which lanes have the highest and lowest emissions.

“The supply chain is a huge contributor to environmental pollution, waste and inefficiency, but companies now have an opportunity to change that,” said FourKites CEO Mathew Elenjickal. “Our new Sustainability Dashboard … is a powerful solution that will help our network achieve their sustainability objectives while simultaneously reducing operating costs and gaining additional business efficiencies.”

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, freight transportation accounts for more than 50% of nitrogen oxide emissions, more than 30% of volatile organic compound emissions, and more than 20% of particulate matter emissions.