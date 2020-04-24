Conveyor equipment orders decline in February

Orders for conveyor equipment fell year-over-year but increased sequentially in February, according to the latest statistics from the Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association (CEMA), released this week.

CEMA said booked orders for conveyor equipment fell 8.64% compared to February 2019 but rose by almost the same amount—8.45%—compared to January. February booked orders for bulk handling equipment rose 1.05% and orders for unit handling equipment rose more than 13% compared to January.

CEMA said shipments increased .76% year-over-year and rose nearly 22% compared to January, led by unit handling equipment, which rose more than 30% compared to January. Shipments of bulk handling equipment fell 2.6% sequentially, CEMA said.