Spend Matters Lists Avetta as a Procurement Provider You Should Know

April 22, 2020—OREM, Utah—Avetta, the leading global provider of supply chain risk management, connecting organizations with qualified and vetted suppliers, contractors and vendors, today announced that the company made the Spend Matters “50 Providers to Know” list for the third year in a row.

Each year, the 50 Providers to Know list recognizes the best-in-class companies in the procurement and supply chain market. These are firms you need to know; they lead the charge on new procurement technologies and services, setting the industry standard. Vendors listed are independently selected by the analyst team over multiple rounds of debate, focusing on factors such as innovation, market presence, tech competency, and solution delivery. This year marks the seventh consecutive publication for the Spend Matters “50 To Know” list, as well as its counterpart, the “50 to Watch.”

“Being named for the third year validates our standing as a proven provider,” said Arshad Matin, president and CEO of Avetta. “Spend Matters is the premier worldwide analyst firm focused on procurement and the supply chain. This year’s ‘50 To Know’ recognition shows the value companies place on supply chain risk management in their operations. It’s also heartening to be recognized during this challenging time when we are even more concerned about the health and safety of workers and their families.”

Avetta helps companies worldwide with supply chain risk management, and enterprise and workplace safety. It provides contractor management and prequalification with a SaaS-based system that is the most configurable in the industry. The platform provides unlimited connections between clients and suppliers and can be localized to almost any language.

Avetta has created a COVID-19 resource center for supply chain companies to learn more about how to help their employees respond to COVID-19 in their workplaces. Resources can be accessed at https://www.avetta.com/covid. The resource center will be updated frequently and includes information from webinars, white papers, infographics and other materials that outline assistance for small businesses worldwide, safety principles, business continuity plans and more.

“Our mission is help millions of workers get home safely,” said Matin. “During this challenging time, our initial focus was helping companies get through the crisis. Now it’s time to get back to work—safely.”

Avetta leads the world in connecting leading global organizations across several industries including oil/gas, telecom, construction materials, facilities management and many others, with qualified and vetted suppliers, contractors and vendors. The company brings unmatched access and visibility to its clients’ supply chain risk management process through its innovative and configurable technology, coupled with highly experienced human knowledge and insight. We contribute to the advancement of our clients’ sustainable growth by protecting supply chains from a wide range of potential risks through trusted contractor prequalification, safety training and monitoring, regulatory compliance, insurance/financial stability and other areas of risk. Avetta currently serves more than 450 enterprise companies and 95K suppliers across 100+ countries. Visit www.avetta.com for more information.

