Avetta Named to the Spend Matters 2022 50 to Know List

OREM, Utah and HOUSTON — Oct. 20, 2022—Avetta®, the leading provider of supply chain risk management (SCRM) software, today announced that Spend Matters has named the company to the “50 Providers to Know” list for the fifth year in a row.

Each year, the ‘50 Providers to Know’ list recognizes the best-in-class companies in the procurement and supply chain market. The ‘50 Providers to Know’ list highlights leading technology and services providers that continue to raise the bar for procurement technologies and services. These set the industry standard—firms that every CPO should know about and understand.

“Avetta’s supply chain technology helps companies accomplish more than vetting safety records,” said Arshad Matin, president and CEO of Avetta. “Over the past year, Avetta has focused on expanding the definition of supply chain risk—and solving for it. Companies need to be more aware of the additional risks in their supply chains, such as financial stability, ESG, modern slavery and cybersecurity in addition to unvetted subcontractors and unqualified workers and more. We’re proud to be named as one of the top companies leading the way to bring solutions to the market for these risks.”

The Avetta One™ Platform is a single-source solution for managing operational, reputational and regulatory compliance risks. The platform reduces risks in safety, liability, sustainability, workforce, cybersecurity and financial areas for corporations, suppliers, contractors and their workers.

Avetta One delivers an unprecedented view of risks through multi-risk analytics, supplier risk trends and supplier performance benchmarking. The platform uses almost two decades of data from millions of collected data points to provide real-time views on risks and delivers alerts on deviations from baseline measures. The analytics software includes customizable, interactive dashboards to gain insights that help build supply chain confidence.

Spend Matters ‘50 Providers to Know’ was announced as part of the SIG Global Executive Summit in Rancho Mirage, California.

About Avetta

The Avetta SaaS platform helps clients manage supply chain risk and their suppliers to become more qualified for jobs. For hiring clients in our network, we offer the world’s largest supply chain multi-risk management network to manage supplier safety, sustainability, worker competency and performance, and business and financial risk. We perform contractor prequalification and worker competency management across major industries, all over the globe, including construction, energy, facilities, high tech, manufacturing, mining and telecom.

For suppliers in our network, our audit and verification services help lower their safety incidents rate by 29%. As a result, nearly 50% of members find additional job opportunities within the first year of joining. In addition, our suppliers receive privileged access to the Avetta Marketplace, where dozens of partners offer special discounts for business services like insurance and work gear. Avetta serves 500+ enterprise companies and 125,000+ suppliers across 120+ countries.

Visit https://www.avetta.com/ for more information.