March container volume down 11% at Port Houston

skylines-003.jpg
April 10, 2020
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments

Container activity at Port Houston began slowing in late March as the coronavirus outbreak continued to threaten the global economy, port officials said this week.

The port handled 248,280 twenty-foot-equivalent units (TEUs) in March, down 11% compared to the year-earlier period. Officials said the port also saw seven blank sailings during the month.

Despite the monthly decline, first-quarter volume through the port remained strong; as of March, full year volume to date was up 11% compared to the first quarter of 2019.

“We must remain open for business to help international commerce continue during this difficult period,” the port’s Executive Director Roger Guenther said in a statement Tuesday. “We also must support the economy with the necessary infrastructure to rebound when this global pandemic is brought under control.”

Ocean/Maritime/Ports Transportation
DC Velocity Staff

plenty of chances to SCOR

More from this author
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Most Popular Articles

Now Playing on DCV-TV

070e2a4b-deda-45a0-ac00-941fe36eb4e1

For Freight and Supply Chain Issues, What Will Your New Normal Look Like?

DCV-TV 4: Viewer Contributed
I have a confession to make: I’ve grown weary of hearing everyone talk about “the new normal” in light of the COVID–19 crisis. I think what they are telling us is this: Things will be different. While no one has yet to explain what “the new normal” will look like, there are a couple of things we do know.

Subscribe to DC Velocity Magazine

GET YOUR FREE SUBSCRIPTION

News from CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly

Copyright ©2020. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing