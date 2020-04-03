Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

New website launched

April 3, 2020
South Plainfield, NJ (April 3, 2020) - Century Conveyor Systems, Inc. announces the launch of a completely new interactive website; www.centuryconveyor.com. This new site will allow Century Conveyor Systems to better communicate available products, services and overall capabilities to existing and new perspective customers.

Century Conveyor Systems new website effectively highlights the company’s core strengths in areas such as Food Production Case Palletizing, Order Fulfillment Systems, and Order Consolidation & Sortation Systems. Use and ease of navigation of the new site is apparent after a few clicks seeking information. It is now easier than ever to find valuable information and resources when planning a production or distribution automation project.

Century Conveyor Systems, Inc. is a Full-Service Automated Material Handling Systems provider including systems Design Services, Project Management & Engineering, and the Integration of a wide array of MHE technologies required to optimize the solution. All systems are optimized by Century’s In-House Warehouse Control & PLC software systems. With over 30 years of success and greater than 1,200 clients, Century Conveyor Systems maintains a constant valuable resource for the Automated Material Handling Systems Market.

