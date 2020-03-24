February Truck Tonnage Index up 1.8%

March 24, 2020
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments

The American Trucking Associations’ (ATA) advanced seasonally adjusted Truck Tonnage Index rose 1.8% in February, following a .3% decline in January, the association said today.

The February increase put the industry in a strong position as the COVID-19 pandemic hit, but the association says it anticipates a slowdown in the second quarter.

“Last month, solid housing starts, high levels of retail sales, and even a modest improvement in manufacturing activity all helped freight volumes,” ATA Chief Economist Bob Costello said in a statement announcing the monthly findings. “... Trucking volumes, early in the COVID-19 emergency, will be positive for consumer staples and other commodities before we see a slowdown as the economy contracts in the second quarter.”

Compared with February 2019, the seasonally adjusted index rose 2.6%, which was preceded by a 0.4% year-over-year gain in January, the association said. During the first two months of the year, the index rose 1.5% compared with the same two months last year. In 2019, the index was 3.3% above 2018. 

ATA calculates the monthly tonnage index based on member surveys. The preliminary figure is subject to change in the final report issued around the fifth of each month, the association said. 

February Truck Tonnage Index

Forecasting Trucking Transportation
DC Velocity Staff

plenty of chances to SCOR

More from this author
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Most Popular Articles

Now Playing on DCV-TV

42ceb16a-7345-4c97-bbc3-62d33aa354af

Levi Strauss Toronto: Design & Install Integrated Fulfillment and Shipping System

DCV-TV 4: Viewer Contributed
The Project The scope of work for the project includes upgrades to equipment and controls, as well as operational and ergonomic improvements to the Value-Added Services and Shipping area. The existing system was replaced with a three-part solution: Picking Induction Conveyors, Value-Added Services Systems and...

Subscribe to DC Velocity Magazine

GET YOUR FREE SUBSCRIPTION

News from CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly

Copyright ©2020. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing