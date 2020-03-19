XPO supports the next generation of women leaders

It’s National Women’s History Month, and transportation and logistics company XPO Logistics is marking the occasion with the renewal of its support for Girls With Impact, a non-profit entrepreneurship program for teenage girls.

This is the second straight year XPO has supported Girls With Impact, which delivers live and online extracurricular activities focused on developing confidence and empowering teenage girls. The program provides college preparation and career readiness in a variety of areas, including science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

XPO’s support will fund 10-week learning programs that teach students how to develop plans for new ventures, collaborate via technology, and pursue college degrees. In addition to live, after-school classes, some students will spend time at XPO’s Greenwich, Conn., headquarters meeting with its women executives, the company said.

“We’ve been immensely impressed with Girls With Impact and the success of their approach,” Meghan Henson, XPO’s chief human resources officer, said in a statement announcing the funding. “The girls are learning to overcome challenges by developing confidence in themselves as leaders. XPO is proud to once again partner with Girls With Impact in 2020.”

Girls With Impact CEO Jennifer Openshaw says such corporate support is vital to the program’s success.

“Although women start almost 40% of businesses in the United States, there are critical inequities in areas like venture funding. We’re creating a strong network of women who can put their ideas to work, while changing the corporate and public sectors for the better,” Openshaw said. “We thank XPO for supporting our goal of impacting 10,000 girls who will become the next generation of women leaders.”