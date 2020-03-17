DACHSER’s premium charter flight service introduces Chicago-Frankfurt-Chicago route

Atlanta, Georgia, March 16, 2020 – Responding to the supply chain disruption brought on by COVID-19, DACHSER Air & Sea Logistics is introducing the latest addition to its charter flight rotation with a direct Chicago-Frankfurt-Chicago route. The service starts March 20th and the bookings start today, March 16th.

COVID-19 continues to have a serious impact on supply chain fluidity and air freight capacity. As an industry leader, Dachser is proactively addressing the needs of the marketplace by chartering 747s and adding them into its premium charter flight service rotation with this Chicago-Frankfurt-Chicago route.

Prior to introducing this new service, Dachser, in anticipation of ongoing air freight capacity challenges, has recently expanded its premium charter flight service by introducing several new charter flights, primarily focusing on direct routes to and from Frankfurt and Asia.

“With this new Chicago-Frankfurt-Chicago service, our Americas-based customers interested in efficiently connecting with Asia can leverage our expanded charter flight rotation that features additional routes in and out of China, Hong Kong and South Korea,” said Timo Stroh, Head of Global Air Freight. “For those customers looking to do business in Europe, we offer an unmatched European road network that essentially creates a connection to the entire continent when dispatching out of Frankfurt.”

During these volatile and unpredictable times, Dachser’s European customers have been requesting a direct charter flight to the United States for their time-sensitive cargo. This Chicago-Frankfurt-Chicago route addresses that need and allows swift movement of cargo between the US and Europe.

“Today, the marketplace demands reliability and agility. Dachser aims to anticipate the needs of its customers and be one step ahead by offering timely, intelligent and flexible solutions. We plan to continue to expand our premium air service as the needs within the air freight market continue to grow,” said Timo Stroh.

Further information: usairpricing.usa-asl@dachser.com

About Dachser USA Air & Sea Logistics: Founded in 1974, Dachser USA Air & Sea Logistics Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of German-headquartered Dachser SE. The company is a leading global logistics provider employing 30,600 professionals in 399 locations and handling 83.7 million shipments annually. Dachser USA Air & Sea Logistics is headquartered in Atlanta with locations in Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York and Phoenix. Dachser USA Air & Sea Logistics offers optimal access to international markets and ensures seamless integration of all import and export activities via air or ocean to and from Europe, Asia and South America. For more information, visit www.dachser.us