Dachser USA ASL marks one-year anniversary of consecutive Frankfurt-Chicago-Frankfurt air freight

Dachser USA Air & Sea Logistics (ASL), a subsidiary of global logistics provider Dachser, is proud to announce that it is marking its one year anniversary of consecutive flights of its weekly Frankfurt - Chicago - Frankfurt air freight service route. Since its establishment one year ago, the service route has grown with over 85% of Dachser USA´s customers utilizing this service more than once.

“This service was launched a year ago, when capacity in both air and ocean got very tight and our customers turned to us for a reliable service to ensure their cargo would move swiftly between Europe and the U.S.,” says Andy Frommenwiler, VP Air Freight USA at Dachser. “It has proven to be such a dependable, efficient solution that this route has become a cornerstone in our global air freight services network.”

The following outlines the schedule for the air freight service that was launched in late July 2020.

SERVICE DETAILS -- Routing

Departure Destination

WEEKLY

Frankfurt, Germany, SATURDAY, 5:00 PM CET -- Chicago, Illinois, SATURDAY, 7:00 PM CST

WEEKLY

Chicago, Illinois, SATURDAY, 11:00 PM CST -- Frankfurt, Germany, SUNDAY, 2:00 PM CET

Consistently focused on meeting customer needs, Dachser USA’s airfreight service can be customized to address a variety of customer requirements, including special shipments, high-value goods, oversized / overlengths, dangerous goods, temperature-sensitive cargo and more. In fact, Dachser USA’s services are designed to not only manage aircraft cargo, but also to oversee processes on the ground. This ensures the best possible control, security and efficiency.

Dachser USA’s Frankfurt-Chicago-Frankfurt air freight service offers a wide-breadth of comprehensive benefits including:

• Air freight capacity: Providing customers with confidence that space will be available even with consistent capacity challenges throughout the supply chain.

• Full transparency from end-to-end: Enhanced visibility and real-time data are especially important when transporting high-value goods or temperature-critical cargo.

• Access to Dachser’s comprehensive European road network: US customers are connected to the entire European market through Dachser’s comprehensive land transport network from Frankfurt. The service connects all European countries including Germany, France, Austria, Spain, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia etc. For European customers. Dachser USA’s dedicated trucking service in the US enables prompt door-to-door deliveries within the 48 contiguous states.

• Connection with remote European markets: Dachser offers a wide range of worldwide connections via Frankfurt, including hard-to-reach destinations.

• Value-added solutions: Additional services such as door-to-door deliveries, customs clearing, hazardous goods transport and document preparation both domestically and abroad help ensure cargo moves swiftly through the supply chain.

“At Dachser USA, we are proud that our customers have come to rely on this air freight service as a way to seamlessly connect two important intercontinental markets.” adds Mr. Frommenwiler.