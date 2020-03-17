Home Delivery World rescheduled

This spring’s Home Delivery World conference has been rescheduled from June to October due to the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, conference organizers said today.

Originally scheduled for June 3-4 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, the event will now be held this October 29-30 at the same location, officials said.

“Given travel restrictions and in the interest of the health and safety of our attendees, we have made the decision to postpone the event,” organizers said in an announcement today. “We did this in response to the travel restrictions that are increasingly in place and we want to be responsible in protecting our attendees.”