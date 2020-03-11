Modex 2020: Tecsys looks to improve user experience of its WMS

Supply chain software company Tecsys has been focusing its development efforts on ways that it can help its customers respond faster and easier to complexity in their own supply chain systems. Bill Denbigh, product marketing director at Tecsys, highlighted two such approaches at the Modex 2020 supply chain trade show this week in Atlanta.

First, Tecsys has made it easier for users to promote and share new innovative processes developed for the warehouse out to others in their network. Second, it has made it easier to onboard new and seasonable employees with a simplified user interface for its pack check application. Designed similar to cell phone applications and using images instead of words, the new graphical user experience allows seasonal works to be productive within one day, according to Denbigh.