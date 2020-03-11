Modex 2020: 6 River Systems shows off upgrades to rolling fulfillment robots

Chuck bots help fulfillment operators handle rising split-case and e-commerce volume, firm says.

March 11, 2020
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments

Fulfillment solutions provider 6 River Systems (6RS) showed off the latest enhancements to its collaborative mobile robot, Chuck, and to its “wall-to-wall fulfillment solution,” spanning the workflow from putaway to picking, sorting, and packing, the company said at the Modex trade show in Altanta today.

Waltham, Massachusetts-based 6RS, which is a unit of the e-commerce company Shopify Inc., said its flexible tech is the best fit for the increasing number of modular and larger multi-level workspaces.

In applications where fulfillment operators need to meet the growing demand for split-case and e-commerce volume, despite labor availability constraints, 6RS said its platform replaces manual carts, eliminates long walks through a DC, and improves associates' jobs. Together, those attributes allow users to scale quickly and cost-effectively while recruit and retaining workers, 6RS said.

Recent upgrades to the Chuck robotic platform include:

• increased capacity, with up to 6 levels for a total of 43 square feet of workspace and 200 pounds of payload,

• compliance of its safety system with international safety standards, including CE and UL1740, and

• improved usability and accelerated training through lighting, images, and prompts.

 

Robotics
DC Velocity Staff

plenty of chances to SCOR

More from this author
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Most Popular Articles

Now Playing on DCV-TV

1850_opex_thumb

OPEX

Channel: DCV-TV Channel 5
OPEX shows off its products for micro fulfillment and returns.

Subscribe to DC Velocity Magazine

GET YOUR FREE SUBSCRIPTION

News from CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly

Copyright ©2020. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing