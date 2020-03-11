Modex 2020: 6 River Systems shows off upgrades to rolling fulfillment robots

Fulfillment solutions provider 6 River Systems (6RS) showed off the latest enhancements to its collaborative mobile robot, Chuck, and to its “wall-to-wall fulfillment solution,” spanning the workflow from putaway to picking, sorting, and packing, the company said at the Modex trade show in Altanta today.

Waltham, Massachusetts-based 6RS, which is a unit of the e-commerce company Shopify Inc., said its flexible tech is the best fit for the increasing number of modular and larger multi-level workspaces.

In applications where fulfillment operators need to meet the growing demand for split-case and e-commerce volume, despite labor availability constraints, 6RS said its platform replaces manual carts, eliminates long walks through a DC, and improves associates' jobs. Together, those attributes allow users to scale quickly and cost-effectively while recruit and retaining workers, 6RS said.

Recent upgrades to the Chuck robotic platform include:

• increased capacity, with up to 6 levels for a total of 43 square feet of workspace and 200 pounds of payload,

• compliance of its safety system with international safety standards, including CE and UL1740, and

• improved usability and accelerated training through lighting, images, and prompts.