Modex 2020: Lucas Systems rolls out new analytics solution

Best known for its Jennifer voice technology, Lucas Systems has added a new enterprise analytics solution as part of its Lucas Work Execution Solution for warehouses and distribution centers.

Lucas’ Work Execution Solution was already providing site managers and supervisors with real-time analytics on what is happening right now in the distribution center in real time. This new solution, however, allows supply chain managers to look across multiple distribution sites and track key performance indicators (KPIs) and trends over a longer span of time, said John Schriefer, who handles marketing and business development for the company.

The analytics will allow managers to make better decisions about workforce planning, handle process exceptions, and see which products are selling better through which distribution center.