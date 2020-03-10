Modex 2020: MHI releases third Roadmap Series report, Toyota announces research program recipients

During a joint press conference Tuesday, MHI CEO George Prest discussed MHI’s newly released “Industry Roadmap Series: Transformation Age” report, which is now available at mhi.org/transformationage. This is the third publication in the MHI Roadmap Series, which is intended to provide material handling, logistics, and supply chain industry professionals insights into what to expect in the next 10 to 20 years. The report is divided into six sections: shaping your future, firm of the future, tools, market influencers, global marketplace, and new space economy.

In addition to the MHI report, Toyota Material Handling North America President (TMHNA) and CEO Brett Wood announced the selection of two universities’ research proposals to receive funding through TMHNA University Research Program.

The first recipient is Cornell University. In his proposal “Dynamic Capacitive Wireless Charging System for Autonomous MH Vehicles,” Professor Khurram Afridi describes his wireless method to charge forklifts while they move around the warehouse.

Purdue University was the second recipient. Professor Jorge Dorribo Camba, in his proposal “Material Handling for Industry 4.0 in Small and Medium Enterprises,” explains a tool he's developing for companies, helping them decide how and when to adopt new technologies.

Launched in 2016, the University Research Program was created to help fund the next generation of technology for the material handling industry. Wood explained this program is unique because TMHNA asks universities what they are working on today that could be applied in the material handling industry, rather than asking the universities to focus on a topic TMHNA provides.