Modex 2020: JLT highlights new partnerships, mobile computers

JLT Mobile Computers’ Matt Meersman, vice president of sales, Americas, discussed three key partnerships the rugged device manufacturer has forged in the last year during an interview in booth 7185.

“The first partnership, with SOTI, gives our customers the opportunity for device management support. This ensures that the computers and tablets are used solely for their intended purpose: increasing productivity,” he said.

The second partnership is with NetMotion, a provider of dynamic Wi-Fi and cellular connection management solutions.

“Many mobile devices switch between those two modes for connectivity, but there can be gaps in coverage that result in data loss,” explained Meersman. “This partnership gives our customers connectivity management tools that enable seamless, secure, and optimized wireless data service to all devices, no matter where they are.”

Finally, a partnership with Ivanti Supply Chain to leverage its telnet terminal emulation client allows JLT customers to easily migrate existing telnet screens or web applications as they transition from legacy systems to modern operating platforms.

“This converts traditional telnet operating screens into a visually current, intuitive software interface that is more familiar and user friendly, particularly for younger employees,” he said.

Additionally, JLT has released a hefty line up of new computer products engineered for reliability and performance. On display are the 5-inch MH1005A rugged handheld, the 7-inch MT1007A and 10.1-inch MT2010A rugged tablets, the high-performance version of the rugged MT2010 tablet, and the MT2010K tablet with integrated keyboard for easy data input. The exhibit also showcases JLT6012 vehicle-mount computer.

“The new partnerships allow us to offer even more significant services around our leading rugged hardware so we can support our customers even better. We want them to think of JLT as not just a device manufacturer, but as their solutions provider, consulting partner, and problem solver,” concluded Meersman.