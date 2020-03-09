Modex 2020: Softeon introduces warehouse management and execution system capabilities

Supply chain software company Softeon kicked off the Modex conference by introducing its new warehouse management and execution system capabilities. This solution combines the company’s advanced warehouse management system (WMS) with a new warehouse execution system (WES). According to the company, the WES provides visibility, orchestration, and optimization of order picking and related processes.
The new WES capabilities include:
Both WMS and WES systems are available as stand-alones, but can be deployed together as a Warehouse Management and Execution System. In stand-along mode, the WES can work with most existing WMS systems, from enterprise resource planning to legacy providers, with flexible integration and process models. Softeon’s WES is ideal for automated distribution centers as well and in operations with medium levels of automation or even completely manual processes.
The company says this new solution will offer double- or even triple-digit improvements in productivity, reduced supervisory labor, increased distribution throughput, improved material handling system utilization, and enchanced labor planning.
Copyright ©2020. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing