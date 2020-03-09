Modex 2020: Softeon introduces warehouse management and execution system capabilities

Supply chain software company Softeon kicked off the Modex conference by introducing its new warehouse management and execution system capabilities. This solution combines the company’s advanced warehouse management system (WMS) with a new warehouse execution system (WES). According to the company, the WES provides visibility, orchestration, and optimization of order picking and related processes.

The new WES capabilities include:

Real-time visibility to throughput, bottlenecks, and events

Direct management and optimization of picking sub-systems

Advanced, configurable optimization for order batching, release, picking, and replenishment

Workload balancing to maximize equipment utilization and flow

Automated order release based on service commitment, shipping schedules, and real-time condition monitoring

Use of simulation to plan, re-plan, and allocate resources.

Both WMS and WES systems are available as stand-alones, but can be deployed together as a Warehouse Management and Execution System. In stand-along mode, the WES can work with most existing WMS systems, from enterprise resource planning to legacy providers, with flexible integration and process models. Softeon’s WES is ideal for automated distribution centers as well and in operations with medium levels of automation or even completely manual processes.

The company says this new solution will offer double- or even triple-digit improvements in productivity, reduced supervisory labor, increased distribution throughput, improved material handling system utilization, and enchanced labor planning.