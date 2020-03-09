Modex 2020: Softeon introduces warehouse management and execution system capabilities

WMS combined with WES designed to help companies minimize total fulfillment costs while continuing to meet customer demands and service commitments.

March 9, 2020
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments

Modex 2020 Softeon

Supply chain software company Softeon kicked off the Modex conference by introducing its new warehouse management and execution system capabilities. This solution combines the company’s advanced warehouse management system (WMS) with a new warehouse execution system (WES). According to the company, the WES provides visibility, orchestration, and optimization of order picking and related processes.

The new WES capabilities include:

  • Real-time visibility to throughput, bottlenecks, and events
  • Direct management and optimization of picking sub-systems
  • Advanced, configurable optimization for order batching, release, picking, and replenishment
  • Workload balancing to maximize equipment utilization and flow
  • Automated order release based on service commitment, shipping schedules, and real-time condition monitoring
  • Use of simulation to plan, re-plan, and allocate resources.

Both WMS and WES systems are available as stand-alones, but can be deployed together as a Warehouse Management and Execution System. In stand-along mode, the WES can work with most existing WMS systems, from enterprise resource planning to legacy providers, with flexible integration and process models. Softeon’s WES is ideal for automated distribution centers as well and in operations with medium levels of automation or even completely manual processes. 

The company says this new solution will offer double- or even triple-digit improvements in productivity, reduced supervisory labor, increased distribution throughput, improved material handling system utilization, and enchanced labor planning.

 

 

Software & Systems Warehousing (WMS & WCS) Supply Chain Management
DC Velocity Staff

plenty of chances to SCOR

More from this author
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Most Popular Articles

Now Playing on DCV-TV

1846_powerfleet_thumbnail

PowerFleet

Channel: DCV-TV Channel 5
PowerFleet showcases its wirelesss IoT and M2M solutions for controlling, tracking, and managing lift trucks and other facility assets.

Subscribe to DC Velocity Magazine

GET YOUR FREE SUBSCRIPTION

News from CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly

Copyright ©2020. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing