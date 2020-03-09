Modex 2020: Swisslog showcases robotic solutions

Warehouse automation and software company Swisslog highlighted several of its advanced warehouse technologies for the e-commerce and retail and consumer goods fulfillment industries this week. These include a rapid robotic picking system working in collaboration with a robotic storage and retrieval system, e-grocery fulfillment solutions, and a modular software platform that orchestrates and visualizes material flows in real time and 3D.

The ItemPiQ robotic picking solution, with improved product recognition and multiple gripping modes that adapt to different products and size, is a Kuka 6-axis lightweight robot that works with precision, even in tight spaces, with the robotic arm extending up to 43-inches high to reach into bins containing individual items. The vision system, consisting of a 3D camera and smart image recognition software, can quickly and reliably identify optimal gripping points of the items to be picked and instruct the robot arm’s multifunction gripper, the company says. In addition, when the ItemPiQ is integrated with the company’s AutoStore robotic storage and retrieval system, it creates a fully automated goods-to-robot system designed to shorten both pick times and return on investment.

More and more consumers are turning to e-grocery sales, which requires grocery chains to develop a strategic approach to support same-day home deliveries and curbside pickups. Swisslog offers a range of automation solutions to help companies with their e-fulfillment strategies. Whether it’s a hub-and-spoke arrangement, a bolt-on store automation approach, micro-fulfillment centers, or a fully automated grocery store, Swisslog has solutions to enable groceries to meet customer demands while leveraging new technologies.

Swisslog is also marketing its innovative robotic components with its intelligent and modular SynQ software platform. The software orchestrates and improves material flows and visualizes them in real time in 3D. In addition to traditional WMS functions for automatic and manual storage zones, SynQ also offers intelligent services. They may include virtual and augmented reality applications that streamline maintenance, employee training, or spare parts management. This platform was designed to give users greater transparency over material flow processes and to boost workflow efficiency.