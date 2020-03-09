MODEX 2020: Clark Material Handling unveils SE20T

March 9, 2020
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments

Clark Material Handling is showcasing its newest electric fork truck at MODEX 2020. The SE20T is a three-wheel truck that features electric brakes and steering and is lithium-ion ready, according to Scott Johnson, the company's vice president of sales and marketing.

Designed for the European and North American markets, the SE 20T will be assembled at Clark’s Lexington, Ky., assembly facility, which was expanded last year as part of the firm’s efforts to re-shore assembly of its S-series. The expansion allows Clark to assemble nearly 80% of its products in Lexington, according to the company.

Johnson adds that the S-series of trucks is “smart, strong, and safe” and features both internal combustion engine and electric families.

 

 

 

