Coronavirus no obstacle for Israeli CEO

In the conference, Boren explain how Autonomous Machine Vision (AMV) is reshaping visual inspection, quality and traceability across the entire manufacturing supply chain. AMV systems can be used on any product, in any industry, including automotive, pharmaceuticals and packaging. The conference will be broadcast from room B216 at Modex on Monday, March 11 at 11AM EST.

“Autonomous Machine Vision is a revolution, which uses advanced technology to re-shape our sector” commented Harel Boren, CEO of Inspekto. “With our US office opening imminent, cancelling the press conference was never an option.”

Attracting more than 30,000 visitors from 110 countries, Modex 2020 provides the perfect platform for Inspekto to introduce the benefits of AMV to a large international audience.

Visitors to booth 4080 will have the chance to see and experience first-hand the ground-breaking INSPEKTO S70 product in action and run it through its quick, easy and fun installation process. However, they’ll have to wait until next time to see Boren speak in the flesh.

Israel’s Health Ministry has ordered all travellers returning from Germany, Spain, France, Switzerland and Austria to go into a 14-day quarantine, effective immediately. This will affect between 60,000 and 70,000 Israelis including any citizens returning from international conferences.

If you’re struggling to make the exhibition because of Coronavirus, or for any other reason, Inspekto’s press conference will also be broadcast live. To receive a link to watch the talk, email inspekto@stonejunction.co.uk.