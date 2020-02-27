Freightos links online freight marketplace with FedEx Logistics

February 27, 2020
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments

Logistics technology platform provider Freightos Ltd. has struck a deal with FedEx Corp. to digitize operations at the transport and logistics giant, the firm said today.

Both partners stand to benefit in the partnership, as Hong Kong-based Freightos will supply its WebCargo technology to digitize FedEx Logistics Inc., while FedEx Trade Networks provides digitized customs brokerage services for importers on the Freightos.com marketplace.

Memphis-based FedEx Logistics will launch a global rollout of WebCargo’s AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate management and sales digitization platform, and WebCargo Air, an air cargo pricing, quoting, and eBooking platform. Together, this enables instant global freight pricing for FedEx Logistics users globally, improving customer service and internal efficiencies, Freightos said.

At the same time, Freightos.com will incorporate FedEx Trade Networks’ digital customs brokerage service, saying it will enable smoother international trade for the 150,000 global importers and exporters registered on the Freightos.com shipping marketplace. The on-demand customs brokerage provided by FedEx Trade Networks will augment Freightos.com’s one-stop offering of instant price comparison, booking, and management across over 75 global logistics providers.

The announcement follows Freightos’ 2018 news that it had raised a $44.4 million investment round and planned to scale up its online international freight marketplace and to develop new financial instruments to improve transparency in shipping. Also in 2018, container shipping heavyweight CMA CGM Group became the first ocean carrier listed on Freightos’ online freight marketplace, allowing Freightos to offer online bookings, guaranteed pricing, and secured capacity on CMA CGM's China-U.S. trade lanes.

Software & Systems Transportation
DC Velocity Staff

plenty of chances to SCOR

More from this author
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Most Popular Articles

Now Playing on DCV-TV

6123031236001_poster_20200303

Easy pieces

Channel: DCV-TV Channel 2
TTI efficiently distributes billions of small parts each year from its new distribution center in Fort Worth, Texas.

Subscribe to DC Velocity Magazine

GET YOUR FREE SUBSCRIPTION

News from CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly

Copyright ©2020. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing