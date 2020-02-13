Home > Strategy > Logistics gives back

Logistics gives back

Here's our monthly roundup of some of the charitable works and donations by companies in the material handling and logistics space.

By DC Velocity Staff

What started as a small group of C.H. Robinson employees has turned into the largest corporate team at the annual JDRF Minnesota One Walk event, a fundraiser for type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. Now, more than 700 employees and their family members and friends come together each February to raise money for research, advocacy, and patient support for those living with T1D. This year, third-party logistics service provider C.H. Robinson is celebrating its 20th anniversary of supporting JDRF's One Walk and will be the first corporate fundraising team to reach the $1 million mark. Across the company, 16 teams, led by employee captains, compete to see who can raise the most money.

Transervice Logistics Inc., a customized transportation solutions provider, launched a "food fight" between its Lake Success, New York, corporate office and Des Plaines, Illinois, Midwest regional office to collect food for the needy. The drive collected 2,085 pounds of food for Move for Hunger, a nonprofit that works with relocation companies to collect nonperishable food items and deliver them to food banks across North America. The company's donation provided a total of 1,740 meals.

In its third year supporting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, supply chain solutions provider AIT Worldwide Logistics brought together 27 fundraising teams, which collectively raised $31,229 for the cause. With the company's promise to match the first $30,000 raised, AIT's total 2019 donation reached $61,229—more than double its initial $30,000 goal.

Employees of XPO Logistics Inc. in Rockford, Illinois, received a welcome surprise during the company's annual Fill the Truck holiday drive for animal welfare. The Pound Bakery, an Illinois-based manufacturer of pet treats, donated $30,000 worth of goods—enough to fill one of XPO's 53-foot tractor-trailers end to end. Fill the Truck raised a record 40,000 pounds of pet food, accessories, and cleaning supplies as well as $2,200 in cash.

