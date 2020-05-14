Logistics gives back

Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan has received some “cool” assistance from temperature-controlled transportation company Carrier Transicold in the form of three transport refrigeration units. A Supra 950MT multitemperature truck refrigeration unit and two Model 35X direct-drive units for delivery vans were provided through a grant from Carrier Transicold and its parent company, United Technologies Corp., that supports food banks in the Feeding America network. The truck equipped with the Supra 950MT unit supports Gleaner’s weekly pop-up grocery market serving low-income consumers in the Detroit metro area.
During the 2019 holiday season, employees of Transervice Logistics Inc., a provider of customized fleet maintenance and leasing solutions, wrapped up truckloads of toys to be delivered to the company’s 124 locations across the country for distribution to children and grandchildren of employees. Transervice also purchased more than 200 gifts to donate to local Salvation Army locations.
RK Logistics Group, a California-based third-party logistics service provider, donated $5,000 to the City of Fremont’s Giving Hope holiday program, which distributes holiday gifts, grocery cards, and other supplies to community members in need. The company also contributed $515 to support the Boys & Girls Club of North San Mateo County.
The Truck Writers of North America (TWNA), a disbanded professional organization that produced trucking industry information, donated its remaining funds to truckersfinalmile, a charitable organization that offers assistance to North American truck drivers. Truckersfinalmile reunites truck drivers and their families in the event of death, debilitating injury, or serious illness by assisting with travel, lodging, and ground transportation expenses.
RLS Logistics, a third-party transportation company specializing in temperature-controlled logistics, has created Pallets 4 Plates, a program under which every pallet moved by the company triggers a charitable donation. In 2019, 305,500 plates of food were supplied to charities in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Utah. In addition, equivalent cash contributions were made to the YMCA, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Baker’s Club of Philadelphia, American Heart Association, and numerous local schools and youth sports teams.
