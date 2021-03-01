Steve Geary on Public Sector Logistics
Steve Geary is adjunct faculty at the University of Tennessee's Haaslam College of Business and is a lecturer at The Gordon Institute at Tufts University. He is the President of the Supply Chain Visions family of companies, consultancies that work across the government sector. Steve is a contributing editor at DC Velocity, and editor-at-large for CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly.

Sound Bites: The Post Pandemic World

Adapt. Improvise. Overcome.

March 1, 2021
Steve Geary

“Going back to a pre-Covid-19 economy isn’t going to happen. So the supply chain sector is adapting to new trading conditions. 2021 will see the continuation of a short-term focus on rapid changes and a need for agility, balanced against a need to adapt to longer-term trends that are redrawing the rule book of what is ‘normal’.” - Huq Jones, ninefeettall.com

“From an industry standpoint, nearly every supply chain responded with the explosiveness of a Michael Jordan spin move. Companies rapidly established remote work capabilities and modified safety protocols to protect essential workers in distribution centers and on the roads. Retailers ramped up e-commerce fulfillment to handle the tidal wave of online orders. Manufacturers modified sourcing locations and transportation lanes to keep production lines running.” - Brian Gibson, Auburn University

"One core competence of firms that can flexibly respond is innovation." - Ted Stank, the University of Tennessee

Industry has adapted, and the government needs to catch up. Don’t look in the rear-view mirror. You’ll never see that place again.

