Sound Bites: The Post Pandemic World

“Going back to a pre-Covid-19 economy isn’t going to happen. So the supply chain sector is adapting to new trading conditions. 2021 will see the continuation of a short-term focus on rapid changes and a need for agility, balanced against a need to adapt to longer-term trends that are redrawing the rule book of what is ‘normal’.” - Huq Jones, ninefeettall.com

“From an industry standpoint, nearly every supply chain responded with the explosiveness of a Michael Jordan spin move. Companies rapidly established remote work capabilities and modified safety protocols to protect essential workers in distribution centers and on the roads. Retailers ramped up e-commerce fulfillment to handle the tidal wave of online orders. Manufacturers modified sourcing locations and transportation lanes to keep production lines running.” - Brian Gibson, Auburn University

"One core competence of firms that can flexibly respond is innovation." - Ted Stank, the University of Tennessee

Industry has adapted, and the government needs to catch up. Don’t look in the rear-view mirror. You’ll never see that place again.