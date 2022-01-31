Steve Geary on Global Logistics and Risk
Steve Geary is adjunct faculty at the University of Tennessee's Haaslam College of Business and is a lecturer at The Gordon Institute at Tufts University. He is the President of the Supply Chain Visions family of companies, consultancies that work across the government sector. Steve is a contributing editor at DC Velocity, and editor-at-large for CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly.

Impact on U.S. from Ukrainian Uncertainty

Supply Chains really are global. It might be time to rethink some things.

January 31, 2022
Steve Geary
The Russia Briefing website — drawing on research from Dutch banking concern Rabobank — published a nice synopsis of the expected global impact of the current escalation of tension in the Baltics. There will be a ripple, including shifts:

  • From long supply chains to shorter ones
  • From free trade to onshoring — as in semiconductors — increasingly tied to the defense sector
  • To tighter controls on technology exports
  • To more calls for decoupling from Russia and China so U.S. capital does not pay for China's military (as EU capital does via Russian oil and gas)
  • To demands for access to and control of key raw materials

Even in the U.S., we will feel impact.

