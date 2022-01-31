Impact on U.S. from Ukrainian Uncertainty

The Russia Briefing website — drawing on research from Dutch banking concern Rabobank — published a nice synopsis of the expected global impact of the current escalation of tension in the Baltics. There will be a ripple, including shifts:

From long supply chains to shorter ones

From free trade to onshoring — as in semiconductors — increasingly tied to the defense sector

To tighter controls on technology exports

To more calls for decoupling from Russia and China so U.S. capital does not pay for China's military (as EU capital does via Russian oil and gas)

To demands for access to and control of key raw materials

Even in the U.S., we will feel impact.