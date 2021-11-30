Steve Geary on Global Logistics and Risk
Steve Geary is adjunct faculty at the University of Tennessee's Haaslam College of Business and is a lecturer at The Gordon Institute at Tufts University. He is the President of the Supply Chain Visions family of companies, consultancies that work across the government sector. Steve is a contributing editor at DC Velocity, and editor-at-large for CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly.

Supply chain disruption, at a personal level

Every year there are hard to find toys, but Christmas trees?

November 30, 2021
Steve Geary
This posting appeared in a neighborhood e-newsletter for Arlington, VA.

 “We are sorry to announce that the Knights of Columbus Annual Christmas Tree Lot at Our Lady of Lourdes will not open in 2021 . . .   Our supplier for the last 15 years informed us in October that he had supply chain issues and would not be able to provide us with trees this year. We contacted various other farms in North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia but none were able to provide trees either.”  

We read about supply chain disruptions in the news, but this vignette brings it home.  

