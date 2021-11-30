Supply chain disruption, at a personal level

This posting appeared in a neighborhood e-newsletter for Arlington, VA.

“We are sorry to announce that the Knights of Columbus Annual Christmas Tree Lot at Our Lady of Lourdes will not open in 2021 . . . Our supplier for the last 15 years informed us in October that he had supply chain issues and would not be able to provide us with trees this year. We contacted various other farms in North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia but none were able to provide trees either.”

We read about supply chain disruptions in the news, but this vignette brings it home.