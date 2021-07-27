Decades ago, trash hauling was a fractured market. Small, local operations and municipal services dominated the scene. Then consolidation hit.

According to the Institute for Self-Reliance, “Big Waste companies own or control 75% of the permitted landfill capacity in major metropolitan areas, and control an estimated 50% of the national hauling market, with increased levels of domination in regional markets.”

Last week Uber Technologies announced the acquisition of buying Transplace for about $2.25 billion.

According to Reuter’s, “Uber Freight operates as a middleman in the fragmented long-haul trucking business, connecting truckers with shippers. Transplace works with shipping brokers and carriers to manage supply chains and plan logistics, including cross-border shipments.”

This is a classic play. Consolidation. Economies of scale. Streamlined transaction.

As the pace of change in logistics continues to accelerate, you should be thinking about the same things. Maybe you can do it on your own. Or maybe you can team up with a friend.

Pac Man is coming.