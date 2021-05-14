”Proximity is key to speed,” says Brian Gibson, a professor at Alabama’s Auburn University. Events like the blockage of the Suez Canal, the current container shortage, or port congestion on the West Coast highlight the risk inherent of global supply chains. Using proximity as a value driver, a business case to be made for reshoring.
The pandemic and the associated disruptions across the global supply chain – notably in transportation – popped up on many dashboards over the past year. Don’t be deceived. Reshoring has been in action plans for many smart operators. According to the Reshoring Initiative, about 1 million jobs have reshored since 2010.
Published late in 2020, the latest installment of the multiyear study “Logistics 2030: Navigating a Disruptive Decade” a multiyear study designed to assess the strategies, requirements, and tools that will shape supply chains and drive success over the next 10 years. Brian Gibson and Rafay Ishfaq of Auburn University’s Center for Supply Chain Innovation are conducting the research.
Strategic risk management plans needs to be at the top of your list. It’s a brave new world. Discover America.
