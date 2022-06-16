Warehouse Intelligence Solutions to Augment Your Warehouse’s Capabilities to Make Insightful Decisions

The last few years have created immense pressure for warehouses and distribution centers to meet increased demand as global e-commerce continues to boom and navigate the ongoing supply chain issues. From limited space capacity to acute labor shortage, there is an immediate need for cost-effective solutions with quick payback and high ROI to help keep up with demand. While warehouses have more obstacles than ever before, their operations are expected to be productive, efficient, and safer. Due to this, more warehouse managers are now fast-tracking their digital transformation efforts to vastly improve their real-time visibility, operational efficiency, and productivity KPIs.

Traditional warehouse software applications provide managers with the necessary data and analytics that distinguishes the operational data aspects of their facility. However, the key problem is that they typically only capture information at the start and finish of each task and are unable to collect and analyze data on what is happening in between, in real-time. It’s essential to have real-time visibility embedded into operations so that operators and managers can make accurate and timely decisions to insightfully update their facility’s assets, physical layout, inventory placement, processes, or implement automation where required.

Whatever the warehouse software application, without real-time visibility and holistic data, operators are incapable of making truly informed decisions. In addition to real-time visibility, the challenge with data collected by traditional warehouse software applications is that they largely exist in siloes. To solve this, operators must be able to consolidate data into a unified platform. Cloud-based Warehouse Intelligence Solutions (WIS) can integrate with a warehouse’s existing applications via open APIs to bring together information in a unified platform – providing the facility with the ability to analyze overall warehouse productivity, efficiency, and safety.

The Necessity of Bringing Siloed Data Together

WIS addresses the market’s need for end-to-end data analytics by uniting it into a single interface that can analyze the various data siloes into concise metrics. Currently, legacy applications collect individual data but are unable to integrate their data with other software for cross-analysis. By integrating cloud-based WIS with current WMS, TMS, LMS, IoT, and ERP software applications via open APIs, managers can analyze massive amounts of unified data in a single platform without the need for costly and timely upgrades to their current legacy software systems. In doing so, WIS extends and enhances the entire value proposition for these software applications, so the money and time invested in those solutions don’t go to waste but are enhanced.

Not only does WIS collectively pull actionable insights and data from a variety of applications to help maximize productivity and efficiency, but it also improves safety within warehouses. For example, WIS can provide detailed congestion analytics that indicates where worker and forklift congestion is most extreme – giving managers a visual understanding of where potential safety hazards occur and allow them to precisely improve their operations to enhance safety and employee satisfaction.

Furthermore, WIS is a feasible solution for large organizations with multiple or international facilities since it enables warehouse managers to apply data from any site to run a comparison analysis and cross-learning. This allows managers to specify their management of each individual warehouse to ensure peak performance at all sites. Additionally, warehouses that possess real-time operational visibility will be able to quantitatively assess whether their operations can be improved through better processes. This will make it easier for warehouse managers to track against embedded KPIs and have a deeper understanding of automation’s authentic return on investment (ROI) in their warehouse.

Alternative warehouse applications offer insights based on an assumed assessment of operational understanding because that is all they have visibility into. Whereas WIS provides real-time, comprehensive recommendations based on all operational data – from start to finish – allowing for intuitive decision-making.

WIS is Vital to Seeing the Space Between

In addition to siloed data, warehouse software applications typically lack the full picture when it comes to data. While data can be captured at the start and end of a task, the in-between is unknown – leaving operators with questions like where assets are precisely located in the warehouse at any given time? Has the inventory been slotted most effectively? How are tasks actually being executed? Did the workers and forklifts use the most effective routes?

If operators have access to real-time and historical data regarding warehouse activity such as space utilization, worker and forklift productivity, and dock efficiency, then automated decision-making becomes less of a gamble, and ultimately, more cost-effective.

By leveraging precise indoor location, HD images/videos, and advanced sensors with cloud-based analytics, WIS’s recommendations are based on both historical and real-time operational data. This level of operational visibility and data gives managers the ability to measure key operational metrics – ensuring that business goals are achieved.

Additionally, WIS provides operators with superior KPI monitoring abilities that include distance traveled per worker and travel time overall. These insights can allow managers to reduce worker walking or forklift driving distance, reduce congestion time, and increase warehouse-level productivity and efficiency by making updates to inventory placement and route optimization.

Real-time visibility solutions such as WIS provide ultra-precise, operational visibility of workers, assets, forklifts, and other high-value items throughout the entire facility. By bringing all real-time and historical data into a unified platform, operators can make informed decisions to maximize productivity, efficiency, and safety, while saving costs. That way, no matter what unexpected situation may arise, warehouse operators will be better prepared to pivot operations as needed and achieve business continuity.

With the proper data, analytics, and operational visibility, warehouses can become digitized – allowing for a vast, highly desired increase in productivity and efficiency. Whatever the application, WIS offers warehouses a heightened level of interoperability that streamlines technologies. By providing data and insights, managers will gain a deeper understanding of the warehouse’s real-time operations and capabilities which will provide the foundation for continuous improvement for long-term success.