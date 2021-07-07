3 effective ways video surveillance can reduce cargo theft

During the pandemic most people assumed that we would see a reduction in crime due to the health crisis and subsequent lockdowns. In fact, in 2020, cargo thefts occurred at a rate 23% higher than in 2019. Criminals took advantage of the situation while most people were focused on safeguarding their families and communities.

2020 was a challenging year on many levels. It was especially difficult for fleet managers as they had to deal with supply chain disruptions, elevated safety measures and an increase of cargo theft.

What makes cargo vulnerable?

According to industry experts, a lack of secure parking combined with hours of service rules that limit driving time is what makes cargo most vulnerable. Cargo theft is a growing problem that impacts nearly every industry.

The fact is that all supply chains are different and their complexities often permit gaps in security that increase the risk of theft. As the world continues to reopen and supply networks return to normal, now is a good moment for fleet managers to examine their physical security setup.



One important factor to note is that cargo theft tactics are always evolving. One thing that has not changed much over the years is straight theft. Simply put, straight cargo theft is stealing the items from where they are located.

Security awareness is needed to reduce straight cargo theft

Strong security starts before drivers ever get into the cab. Training employees about security issues will help them become more aware of security risks and understand why particular practices are so critical.

Security awareness is about empowering employees and drivers with a good understanding of the threats to fleet operations. This will make them aware of their responsibilities and foster a strong security culture.

Despite this, truckers must stop and leave their loads unattended at some point during their travels, which is why constant video surveillance is essential.

Video surveillance can help reduce cargo theft

In addition to creating a security conscious work environment, fleet managers have to ensure that their physical security is up for the challenge. When it comes to securing your warehouse, cargo and vehicles the best piece of technology is an integrated video surveillance system. Yes, you could hire security guards and outsource your security but the cost isn't feasible.

Video surveillance systems deter crime and enable companies to remain proactive about their security. There are many ways to integrate video surveillance into your overall perimeter security setup.

Here are three video surveillance options that can aid in the reduction of cargo theft.

1. Video surveillance strengthens your perimeter security

When it comes to warehouse security, it's critical to safeguard both the inside and perimeter of the building. External-facing warehouse security systems, called perimeter security, are used to defend entry points, parking lots, and the property line.

There are many ways to integrate video surveillance into your overall perimeter security setup.

One effective way warehouses can strengthen their surveillance is by using a combination of thermal network cameras which add a further layer of security to traditional perimeter fencing.

Thermal cameras provide the ideal foundation for more effective, round-the-clock perimeter monitoring systems.

2. Video surveillance to reinforce warehouse security

Video surveillance is a must for any warehouse that values safety and security. Strategically placed cameras will capture any crime that occurs, whether by intruders or employees in the building. Warehouses may also combine several camera types to eliminate blind spots and monitor critical areas. This solution can include wide-angle cameras for large spaces, PTZ cameras for tracking individuals or scanning an area, and bullet cameras for a sturdy outdoor solution.

3. Remote video surveillance for operational security

As thieves get more sophisticated and trucking supply networks become more critical, the demand for high-tech, high-security cargo protection continues to grow.It's no longer enough to ensure that goods are secured in a trailer. Emerging technologies are now allowing fleets to monitor the cargo and ensure that it is secure in real-time.

Cloud based technologies are enabling fleet managers to integrate remote monitoring and surveillance for their trucks. Security cameras that use motion-detection and night-vision technologies to capture events and alert fleet managers are proving to be effective solutions for the transportation and logistics industry.

Consistency is the key

In addition to video surveillance, the other thing to keep in mind is that your approach to securing cargo must constantly develop to be effective. Internal and external thieves alike can be counted on to take advantage of whatever possibilities you leave available.You may stay one step ahead by collecting data and researching risk on a regular basis.

From food and beverages to high-end electronics, cargo thieves are constantly searching for vulnerabilities. Video surveillance solutions, thankfully, provide warehouses, logistics hubs, and other industrial sites with a way to tackle this problem and preserve their assets.