Understanding the Opportunities for Put Walls in Order Picking

In the face of efulfillment and other pressures, companies are increasingly turning to “Put Wall” systems to reduce order picking costs and increase throughput.

What is a Put Wall? A Put Wall is a fulfillment system that uses a physical structure to create a series of “cubbie holes” or slots into which products for customer orders are placed, or “put”, after picking, with each slot holding items for all or part of an individual customer order.

Each order will contain one or multiple items. When all the items for an order have been placed into a slot by associates, other operators on the back side of the wall place those items into shipping cartons, or another container type such as a polybag.

Within this basic construct, there are many options. For example, putting and packing operations are often driven by light systems that tell front-side associates which picked items and in what quantities should go into each slot based on scanning a SKU bar code. Each “put” is then confirmed by pressing a button on the light display below each slot.

Similarly, when all the items for an order have been placed into a cubbie hole, a light on the back of the slot can indicate to associates that this order is ready for packing.

A key question is whether order picks will be delivered to put walls via manual carts, or if picked products will travel by conveyors to individual put wall modules, or both. The number of wall modules – that is, a block of cubbie holes, maybe 40-80 in total - also varies from implementation to implementation, based on a variety of factors.

While Put Walls are most commonly seen in piece picking operations, especially for ecommerce fulfillment, they can also support scenarios when an item is in-effect the size of a case, which may require larger slots size than normal.

Why are put walls becoming so popular?

Put Walls – if supported with the right software – can deliver superior results in terms of cost and throughput versus common alternatives, such as the use of pick carts alone. Pick carts often involve discrete picking, meaning items for each order are placed into shipping cartons or totes on the cart, though “cluster picking” techniques can be used to improve productivity. The pick cart is then generally moved by human or mobile robot to a packing station.

By using a Put Wall, order picking efficiencies are gained through use of batch picking, where picks are grouped so that all items needed for orders to be processed in a given wall module or modules are picked in one stop in the forward picking area. This is generally much more efficient than discrete order picking.



Those batch picks are delivered by cart or conveyor to associates for placement into the wall slots, so this becomes a form of “goods to picker” order processing, meaning that putters and packers have little travel distance associated with the work.

Put Walls have many other advantages. Those include modularity and scalability - it is possible to start small, with even with just one wall module, and add additional modules over time. One Omnichannel retail customer did just that, piloting one module, then adding more over time based on the outstanding results achieved. They are now operating with almost 30 put wall modules.

But the real key to Put Wall success is software optimization - smarts from a Warehouse Management or Warehouse Execution System that determines which orders are best to be processed through the Put Walls, given limited capacity, simultaneously maximizing picking and “putting” efficiency - and critically – flowing multiple line items in an order picked in different areas so they arrive at the Put Wall at about the same time. This enables rapid turnover for each cubbie hole to be open for a new order.

Consider Put Walls for your efulfillment or other order picking processes – but remember, it’s the supporting software “smarts” that will make the difference between significant success or mediocre performance.