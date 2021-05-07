Dispatches
Pete Buttigieg on Biden's infrastructure plan

A recent interview revealed the transportation secretary's thinking on electric vehicles, his qualifications for the job, and more.

May 7, 2021
Martha Spizziri
Technology reporter Kara Swisher interviewed Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg this week on her podcast Sway. If you haven't heard the episode, head over the New York Times website and give it a listen.

In the interview, Buttigieg addresses criticisms about his perceived lack of experience in the transportation sector; the reasoning behind the Biden Administration's approach to electric vehicles; and why he thinks every transportation decision is a decision about climate change. Buttigieg also says climate action and job creation aren't mutually exclusive. Perhaps most importantly, he explains why he thinks government can actually get something done on infrastructure this time around.

