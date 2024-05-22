Forklift Safety Day Resources Now Available from Propane Council

In celebration of Forklift Safety Day on June 11, 2024, the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) is reminding material handling professionals of the essentials for staying safe on and around forklifts by providing downloadable safety resources.
“It can be easy for forklift operators to let safety precautions fall by the wayside when workload demand picks up, but even the simplest precautions can be the difference between a regular day and an accident,” said Jim Bunsey, senior manager of business development at PERC. “By taking time to review safety essentials with the team, owners and managers can help prevent forklift accidents.”
Forklift safety tips include:
Download forklift safety resources and more at propane.com/SafetyFirst.
###
About PERC: The Propane Education & Research Council is a nonprofit that provides leading propane safety and training programs and invests in research and development of new propane-powered technologies. PERC is operated and funded by the propane industry. For more information, visit propane.com.
Copyright ©2024. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing