Manufacturing company MacLean-Fogg acquires gravity flow storage maker Mallard Mfg.

The manufacturing company MacLean-Fogg Co. today said it has acquired Mallard Manufacturing, a provider of custom gravity flow storage solutions, saying the move was a “strategic move” to expand its portfolio of manufacturing platforms and diversify into new industries.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Mallard was founded in 1960 in Sterling, Illinois, and has grown to be a designer and manufacturer of pallet flow, carton flow, and gravity conveyor solutions for warehouses, manufacturing plants, and distribution centers across a broad range of industries.

Following the acquisition, Mallard will operate as a distinct platform within the MacLean-Fogg organization, maintaining its current leadership team and day-to-day operational structure to ensure continuity for employees, customers, and suppliers.

Mundelein, Illinois-based MacLean-Fogg consists of MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions (MFCS), and its four primary business groups: Fastener Solutions, Engineered Solutions, Plastic Solutions, and Additive Solutions. The company has some 2,000 employees and is a manufacturer for automotive, heavy truck, and other diverse industries.