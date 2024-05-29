Survey: pallet market is beginning a gradual recovery

Despite recent challenges, the U.S. pallet market is seeing signs of stabilization, and positive shifts that could influence market dynamics in the coming months, according to a survey from PalletTrader, the New Jersey-based provider of an online pallet supplier network.

The 2024 Q1 survey had four key highlights:

first, it shows a consensus among respondents that the market has reached its lowest point with a gradual recovery now underway. While growth is expected to be slow, this comes as a welcome signal of resurgence after a period marked by uncertainty.

second, contrary to the downturn experienced in previous quarters, there's a noticeable rebound in demand for whitewood pallets in particular, pointing to increased activity and confidence across key industry sectors.

third, looking ahead to the next six months, the survey projects an optimistic increase in pallet demand, providing a “sunny forecast” for expansion.

fourth, there's a neutral to slightly increased sentiment towards pricing, despite varying market conditions. That suggests a balancing act between supply and demand, with potential for moderate price adjustments aligned with market developments.

"The results from our Q1 Pallet Market Survey underscores the resilience and adaptive capacity of the pallet market," Kevin Kull, SVP, Sales & Operations, PalletTrader, said in a release. "The data gathered is not just a reflection of where we are but a beacon for where we're headed. It highlights the importance of staying nimble, informed and prepared for the shifts that lie ahead."