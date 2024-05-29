Survey: pallet market is beginning a gradual recovery

Despite recent challenges, the U.S. pallet market is seeing signs of stabilization, and positive shifts that could influence market dynamics in the coming months, according to a survey from PalletTrader, the New Jersey-based provider of an online pallet supplier network.
The 2024 Q1 survey had four key highlights:
"The results from our Q1 Pallet Market Survey underscores the resilience and adaptive capacity of the pallet market," Kevin Kull, SVP, Sales & Operations, PalletTrader, said in a release. "The data gathered is not just a reflection of where we are but a beacon for where we're headed. It highlights the importance of staying nimble, informed and prepared for the shifts that lie ahead."
